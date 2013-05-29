Unique and Beautiful Selimut from SarangSprei.com

Jakarta, Indonesia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Reputable bedding supplier in Indonesia, SarangSprei.com is offering a range of selimut or blanket products with unique design and beautiful look. For practicality, some products come with two functions in one. With deep understanding to financial condition of the people, all blankets offered are coming in competitive price.



SarangSprei.com has been business from in the 2011. The range of product offered is very wide from sheets to quilts. Their blanket collection comes in different sizes for adult and children. For adult and children, quilts are available that made from cotton fabric with various designs, colors, motif, pictures, and sizes. Size options available for children quilts are 120, 160, and 180. Size options available for adult quilts are 120, 160, and 180. The quilts commonly come in set with sheet. For children, blankets made from warm and thick fabric with soft fur are available. The blankets come with various designs that commonly cartoon characters in various colors.



SarangSprei.com is also offering balmut or bantal selimut that is pillow and quilt in one. The product could be spread into quilt and could be folded and locked into pillow.



The products offered are made from CVC (Cotton Viscose Cotton) with non-crumpled characteristic for easy maintenance. The products are low price as selimut murah due to mass production. All products come with beautiful designs and follow the latest trend. For adults, besides the common floral design, batik design is available. For children, ever-lasting famous cartoon characters such as Winnie the Pooh to the very famous game character Angry Birds are available. The expectation is that the quilts and blankets are not only gives the warm feeling, but also could create beautiful bed although not in use as well as make the bedroom beautiful.



Order could be made via email, text message, phone call, or messengers (BBM and WhatsApp). The store is open from Monday to Friday at 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday the store open from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. (West Indonesian Time). The store will be closed on Sunday and public holidays. All order made by email and text message on closing hour would be confirmed at the next working day.



About SarangSprei.com

SarangSprei.com is online store that headquartered in Tangerang, Indonesia. The online store is supplying bedding products with the range of products are including sheets, quilts, quilt sets, love pillow, floor pillow, and pillow and quilt in one (balmut). All products offered are high quality, practical, beautiful, and low price.



