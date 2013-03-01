Unique and Exclusive Culinary Vacations in Emilia Romagna

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Emilia Delizia has been pioneering gourmet holidays since 2008 has recently launched unique all inclusive cooking and food holidays in the heartland of Italy’s best foodie destination: Emilia Romagna.



When visiting Italy many people plan for Florence, Rome and Venice as the main destinations, with countless visits to churches, museums and monuments. While it is surely a nice way to spend a holiday in the “Bel Paese” (the beautiful country) there is more for the discerning explorer of the Italian treasures.



Emilia Delizia came up with several all inclusive culinary holidays in Bologna , Modena and Parma to satisfy any gourmet need of the most demanding traveller. For example one of the packages offers a 2 night stay at a Parmigiano Reggiano farm. After a restful night in one of the refurbished farm rooms and a generous breakfast, travellers can walk across the yard and see how Parmesan cheese is made. The owner guarantees that each step of the production of the delicious cheese will be explained in detail.



For those, requiring a fully inclusive culinary experience in Bologna, can stay at the company’s apartment in the city centre. The experience includes a hand-on cooking class in Bologna focussing on pasta making. On the second day the culinary experience entails the 3 gourmet food tour. This is one of the most complete food experiences that people can take. Shortly after the accommodation pick-up the participants will see how the Parmigiano cheese is made, followed by the balsamic vinegar tour, and finally a Parma ham factory tour. The day also includes a 3 course gourmet lunch to die for.



Last but not least Emilia Delizia offers the possibility to stay at the castle of Torrechiara and combine the experience with the Parma ham tour. The castle is a perfectly preserved example of medieval architecture and traveller will have the possibility to stay directly at the b&b located inside the castle walls. A truly unique vacation for those wanting to experience a medieval castle.



About Emilia Delizia

Emilia Delizia is the pioneer of gourmet food travel in Italy, with a focus on Bologna, Modena and Parma culinary traditions. Visitor of the area will be able to come into contact with some of the most famous gourmet foods in the world, which include Parmigiano Reggiano, Balsamic vinegar, Parma ham, Lambrusco wine and fresh egg pasta.



