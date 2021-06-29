Unique and Innovative Design Concepts for Home Remodeling in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- Kofler Design Build contractors offer best in class home remodeling in Los Angeles. There are many reasons why homeowners decide to remodel or renovate their homes. For some it might be to increase the property value and for other it could be to give the homes a functional touch with new look. Whatever the reason might be, these design build contractors are here to transform those dreams into realities.



The reputed design build firm has team of talented designers, architects and contractors working on the projects. From simple projects to projects with special requests such as room additions and ADUs, kitchen remodeling to bathroom remodeling these design build contractors can work with any kind of request that their clients might have. Home remodeling in Los Angeles doesn't have to be daunting especially with help from a design build firm such as Kofler. The firm also undertakes bathroom remodeling and kitchen remodeling services, room additions, commercial constructions and many more.



To know more search for https://www.koflerdesignbuild.com/home-remodel



About https://www.koflerdesignbuild.com/

Kofler Design Build offers office and home remodeling in Los Angeles. The family owned business is fully licensed, bonded and insured offering services in general construction, remodeling and new construction for over 15 years.



Media Contact



Kofler Design Build

Address: 4500 Griffin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031

Phone: 818-212-0733

Email: asaf@koflerdesignbuild.com

Website: https://www.koflerdesignbuild.com/