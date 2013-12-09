Unique, Attractive & Amazing Chinese New Year Hampers Now Available at Reasonable Prices

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- The website of Hamper Malaysia demonstrates the importance of the New Year for the Chinese and the way it is celebrated in accordance with their customs and traditions. They celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm and in the best possible way. According to the site, a Chinese New Year Hamper is an important part of the Chinese tradition because every person greets the other by giving a gift or a hamper. Chinese reveal their happiness, appreciation, support and show their love by presenting such hampers to family, friends, siblings, parents, relatives as well as business partners.



One can choose from a wide range of Chinese New Year Hamper available on the website. As per the website, the hampers include various items for the loved ones like cookies, drinks, biscuits, candies, chocolates and many more. The packaging is done in an attractive manner and also decorated with ribbons and colored sheets.



The website affirms that some of the hampers are specially designed for the children and the stuff inside are filled as per their choices. Chinese New Year Hamper can be obtained for all the age groups and at affordable prices. One can choose from the different sizes say small, medium and large, and can select items depending on one’s needs or requirements. The company can even make the hampers according to one’s specifications.



According to the website, the products are delivered on time and are shipped free of cost around the globe. The company offers effective customer services and strives to deliver 100% customer satisfaction. The items used in the hampers are always of excellent quality. One can avail easy payment options and receive products at their doorstep. The company takes care that the packaging is intact when delivered to its valuable customers. The prices of each hamper and the items it contains can be viewed on the website. One can grab all the essential information about the various hampers depicted on the website by logging on to http://www.hampermalaysia.com/chinese-new-year-hamper/cat_3.html .



About Hamper Malaysia

Hamper Malaysia is registered under Billz Marketing and in the hamper business since 2005. They cater all the hampers with a great variety of items and different presentations for all festivals. The company is committed to providing the finest products at an affordable price. All gift hampers feature exceptional products and presentation.



For Media Enquiry:



Telephone: +6016-611 9500 / +6016-3188811

Website: http://www.hampermalaysia.com/chinese-new-year-hamper/cat_3.html