Unique Custom Made Covers for Equipment, Machinery and Outdoor Furniture Handcrafted by Creative Covers Inc.

"Every material and cover matters and that is why Creative Covers ensures that all the covers are made with only the best materials that are weather-resistant. From the likes of marine grade vinyl's, polyester, nylon, Tyvek, Sunbrella, Weathermax, etc. there is a huge list of materials and colors that clients can choose from. Each cover is made to fit the equipment, furniture or machinery to ensure durability and longevity in each of the custom made covers. From adding personal insignias to logos, double stitching to different types of fasteners, clients can customize the covers as they want." Company media spokesperson.



About Creative Covers Inc.

Creative Covers Inc was founded by Brigit in the year 1998 and has grown exponentially over a span of 20 years. The journey began by Brigit simple hand-stitching a peace sign on a vinyl cover for a spare tire of her Jeep and this gave birth to a new line of covers in the country. The brand has become synonymous with covers that include outdoor patio furniture covers, outdoor grill covers, machinery and medical equipment covers, rack covers, trailer covers, hospital cart covers and much more. You can visit the website or contact their representative to know about the services.