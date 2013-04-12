Unique Engagement Rings Company Rings4Love Claims to Be First in Industry to Offer Wholesale Prices

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Rings4Love, a jewelry company that features high-quality designer and unique engagement rings and wedding bands that are made in the United States, is now offering its finely-crafted jewelry at wholesale prices. By doing this, Rings4Love says they are now the first company in the industry that offers customers the same type of high-end and luxurious jewelry they would find at the finest retailers, only at a low and affordable wholesale cost.



Since the day it opened for business, Rings4Love has strived to offer its customers the best and most beautiful engagement rings and wedding rings for men and women. The company got its start designing and manufacturing designer wedding jewelry, which it then sold to retailers across the United States. When the recession hit several years ago and many jewelry stores had to close, the founders of Rings4Love decided to open their own jewelry company and continue to sell their wide range of stunning and top-quality bridal jewelry directly to the public. Rather than raise the prices to what many jewelry stores were often charging for their selection of bridal jewelry, the founders of the company decided to cut out the middle man, and offer their collection directly to the public at the same wholesale prices they were charging before.



In addition to its low wholesale prices, another thing that helps to set Rings4Love apart is its dedication to providing its customers with jewelry that is one-of-a-kind. The company’s popular “Build Your Own Engagement Ring” feature allows couples to create a memorable and well-designed ring that is as lovely as the bride-to-be. Rather than the generic gold wedding bands and diamond engagement rings that are available at many retailers, Rings4Love features custom designed and modern engagement rings that are created for the person who is wearing it.



“Every piece of jewelry sold on Rings4Love.com unless otherwise noted, is a custom design that is crafted and modified especially for the wearer,” an article on the company’s user-friendly website noted, adding that unlike many of their competitors, the company is not interested in selling “cookie cutter jewelry.”



“From the selection of the finest metals to the stones, we make each piece to order to insure that you get the best quality and service your money can buy.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Rings4Love is welcome to visit the company’s easy-to-navigate and secure website at any time; there, they can browse through the vast selection of beautiful bridal jewelry and more. Clicking on “Find an Engagement Ring” or “Find a Diamond Ring,” will take visitors to pages devoted to these types of jewelry, which includes halo engagement rings, diamond solitaires, and wedding sets.



