CandyCrate.com Offers Huge Assortment of Halloween Candy Online

Hesperia, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- With Halloween a few short weeks away, it is your final chance to stock up on the very best candy for the spookiest season of the year. Whether you need to stock up on sweet treats for school lunches, costume parties, trick-or-treaters or all three, CandyCrate.com is the one-stop shop ready to fill all of your Halloween essentials from the comfort and convenience of your home.



CandyCrate.com specializes in both standard and unique Halloween candy needs beyond your basic drug store selection. No more pushing through drug stores aisles only to find all of the “good” candy gone – with a vast amount of options organized by color, flavor, decade, type and amount Candy Crate is easy to navigate and sure to have exactly what you are looking for.



Candy Crate’s retro candy selection is a great way to take your decade-themed costume to the next level. Appease children with unique treats and entertaining parents with a nostalgic blast from the past while matching your candy gifts to your costume! Consider handing out Razzles while dressed as a 1970’s Disco Queen or Miniature Airheads as a ‘90s Grunge Rocker.



Sour Gummy Glo-Worms, Peeps Halloween Pumpkin Treats and Skull Suckers are the perfect addition to a Halloween party for people of any age. For more elegant events, such as October weddings, Candy Crate offers an assortment of candies such as Jelly Beans, Jawbreakers and Whirley Pops in black and Orange for sweet treats that double as classy and festive decorations!



No candy store would be complete without the more popular options of today such as Snickers, Reese’s Cups and Heath Bars. Check out the Hershey’s Candy Assortment for 100 snack-sized pieces of Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, Whoppers, Kit Kat Bars and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for a grab-bag of the chocolaty favorites of trick-or-treaters far and wide.



Raffle off a Pumpkin Candy Gift Basket a work to raise office morale, or buy a Kooky Kid Crazy Candy Gift Box for your favorite nephew with an autumn birthday. The Halloween Candy Cauldron Favors can serve as great gifts to give out at October birthday parties or unique and unexpected gifts for your children’s teachers!



All of this and more at CandyCrate.com. With orders shipped quickly the same day they are received, a money-back satisfaction guarantee and frequent sales and specials, CandyCrate.com is the place to be this Halloween. Stop by today to fulfill all of your families Halloween needs.



About Candy Crate

Candy Crate is a family owned company dedicated to providing the best nostalgic and retro candy. They provide a huge array of the most popular old fashioned candy, and also offer wrapped and unwrapped bulk candy, candy gift boxes and baskets, and supplies for any celebration or occasion, including candy wedding buffets, holiday gifts, and more. Shop by brand, decade, style, theme or color to quickly and easily find the best retro candy at the best possible price. To see the full selection, visit CandyCrate.com today.