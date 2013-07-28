Unique Hand-Made Lamps Company Lightro Launches Website

Selangor, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2013 -- Although the term “interior design” mostly alludes to the look of a building’s inner atmosphere, it can also refer to the practicality and functionality of an area. There are many elements of interior design that contribute to making a space feel more welcoming and comfortable, such as texture, furniture, space, and lighting.



Lately, many individuals interested in giving their homes and businesses’ interiors an organic flair have started shopping at Lightro, a Malaysian company that creates handcrafted wooden lamps. The company, which just celebrated its grand opening, is best known for its vast collection of chandeliers, pendants, and table and floor lamps. Lightro is committed to creating extraordinary statement pieces that transform the areas in which they are placed.



Recently, Lightro announced the launch of its company’s website. The website displays all of Lightro’s pieces, along with an overview of each product, for a simplified shopping experience. Lightro also stocks LED light bulbs, down lights, and energy saving bulbs for the convenience of its customers.



Lightro’s lamps are made of 100 percent natural materials such as roots, vines, and tree trunks and branches. Each material is washed, sanded, and treated before being skillfully crafted into its new form.



“Design integrity is our principle as we believe each and every lamp is different, just like each and every room in your home or office,” stated an article on Lightro’s website. “It is our business to create uniqueness in every space.”



To commemorate Lightro’s grand opening and the launch of its website, the company is offering discounts of up to 40 percent off selected lamps. This special is available until the end of the month.



Individuals interested in learning more about Lightro and its products can visit the company’s website for more information. Visitors can also subscribe to Lightro’s Facebook account for additional updates.



About Lightro

Lightro is a Malaysia-based company that specializes in providing customers with handcrafted wooden lamps. The company uses beautiful washed, sanded, and treated pieces of natural roots, tree trunk, tree branches and wooden vine to create its products. Using skilled craftsmanship, each piece of wood is assembled together to create one of a kind wooden table lamps, floor lamps, and chandeliers.



