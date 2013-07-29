Unique IT Gifts for Brand Promotion

Selangor, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Corporate Gifts are not new to the industry. Each company finds its own unique way to promote itself and chooses gifts that are not just keepsakes but have a purpose to serve. IT Gifts Marketing offers exactly those products for corporate companies who want to be branded. From custom flash drives to digital products, IT Gifts offers the best products in Malaysia. From classic designs in USB Pen Drives to Metal, from Wood to Leather and Plastic, these pen drives are excellent for corporate gifts.



The custom made USB flash drives are also made up of composite and eco friendly rubber material. They are designed as per the customers’ requirements with regards to color, design and shape. The USB flash drives can be custom made from any design ideas such as photographs, 3D designs, sketches and real objects. These custom made PVC pen drives are extremely unique for corporate gifts especially to the clients. As per the customers’ requests the company logos can also be shaped to bring out a unique flash drive.



Custom printed USBs are the perfect gifts for employees or clients. The logo of the company would be a permanent print on the flash drive. These personalized flash drives are the best ways to enhance brand visibility. Different printing methods are used such as the Silkscreen printing or the PAD printing, Laser engraving on metal and wooden USBs, Embossing and Debossing on Leather USBs, Neon Printing, Full Color Printing and Domed printing. From keychains to lanyards and bracelets to wristbands, there is a huge variety of designs available here. These products are great in quality, durability and are offered at the most competitive prices. The USB drives come with 1 year warranty and full capacity guarantee.



To know more about corporate pen drives and custom made USB drives visit website www.itgifts.com.my



About http://www.itgifts.com.my

IT Gifts Marketing, www.itgifts.com.my based at Selangor, Malaysia is a leading supplier of IT Gifts and other promotional items. They are considered to be the topmost vendors of promotional items such as custom flash drives and digital products. They offer custom made products with high quality printing, embossing and laser graving with over a 100 styles to choose from. They provide customized pen drives, wired and wireless mouse, USB Hubs and other innovative gifts.



Media Contact

Mr. Glovis Yan – Sales Manager

Address: 29-1, Jalan DU 1/2, Taman Damai Utama, 47180 Puchong, Selangor, Malaysia

Phone: 603-80703828

Email: sales@itgifts.com.my

Website URL: http://www.itgifts.com.my/