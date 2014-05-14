Unique Kitchen Gadgets and Cutlery Sets: Revolutionizing the Way People Lose Weight

Gloucestershire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Nowadays, even our kitchen utensils can be effectively used in losing weight.



Dumbbell Cutlery Set (or Eat Fit Cutlery Set). It is now possible to tone up one’s muscles while eating with Eat Fit Cutlery, a unique cutlery attached to dumbbells. This dumbbell cutlery set includes fork and knife weighing one kilogram each, and a dessert spoon which weigh two kilograms – an insanely weight heavier than c complete 32-piece set of stainless steel cutlery. A bit costly at the price of $145, this innovative product is believed to be fit for food lovers in need of a workout. Firebox, the developer of the said cutlery set said that this innovative mix of cutlery and dumbbell is craftly made for fitness addicts willing to go beyond the normal way of eating. Using the set is eating while exercising. This Eat Fit Cutlery does not resolve eating habits. It does a lot of exercise to work off the calories one intakes. The set is made of stainless steel with the following dimensions: 1kg Knife measures approximately 32.5cm(L) x 4cm, 1kg Fork measures approximately 30.5cm(L) x 4cm, 2kg Spoon measures approximately 32.8cm(L) x 5.8cm.



Measuring Spoon Set. This set can be used for sprinkling on the right amount of sugar (8 calories per 1/2 tsp), nuts (15 to 20 calories per teaspoon), or mini chocolate chips (20 calories per teaspoon).



Digital Kitchen Scale. It weighs the weight of whole fruits and vegetables and helps avoid calorie creep via a comparison of different portion sizes.



Vegetable Peeler. Yes it is. Vegetable peelers can be used for dieting as it is used it to slice cheese or chocolate into ultrathin 10-calorie curls, or make zucchini or eggplant ribbons to cook and serve like spaghetti or linguine, but with less than half the calories!



Cheese Grater. Wondering how this can be used for dieting? To liven up a bowl of berries, use the extra-fine grate for a 20-calorie, 1-tablespoon dusting of cheese on steamed vegetables!



Non-Stick Muffin Pan. Not only this pan can be used for making muffins. It can also be used in baking low-calorie breakfasts like pie, cake, quick bread, and hors d’oeuvres in right-size portions.



Coffee Grinder. Yes, coffee grinder is useful in our every morning antioxidants intake. It can also be used for chopping one tablespoon of nuts for a quick 50-calorie garnish.



Measuring Cups. We are talking about the nested, heavy-gauge, stainless steel measuring cups. These are very useful when one is not sure about how ingredient-estimations. This can also be used for reducing small amounts of liquid for sauces and salad dressings.



There’s a lot of kitchen utensils and gadgets that have been innovated to aid weight loss. Truly, today’s innovations have helped revolutionize the way people diet and exercise.



About Studio William

Studio William brings the table alive. Their well-designed cutlery sets transform a mood that’s unique to the occasion. Their cutlery is created with the personality of the individual that uses it and creates a statement and impact which brings the table alive.