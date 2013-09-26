Unique Legal Personal Defense Tool Now Available at 25% Discount

Mecca, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- The Defender 1 Personal Defense & Safety Tool – Self Defense – Legal Weapon features a low-profile impact resistant plastic design. It is effective against attackers and does not present a risk to the user. Not classified as a weapon, it is not governed by law enforcement regulations in most areas. It is currently available at a 25% discount on Amazon.com.



Edges on the device are ideal for full-force direct, glancing, and backhanded blows. The product is also a blocking tool capable of disabling the limb of an attacker, even while the user is pulling or grasping the assailant. Also, it does not look like a weapon. The Defender 1 can be taken places where guns or knives are banned, even on an airplane. This non-lethal weapon is suited for anyone looking for stealth personal defense or women’s self defense tool.



Being that it looks like a non-offensive piece of plastic, the Defender 1 is not recognizable to assailants or security or law enforcement professionals. Even security detectors will not be set off. The device is constructed of impact-resistant molded plastic. It is shipped with a General Training DVD, which features a 1.5 hour self defense weapon training program.



Created by Master Peter Brusso, the Defender 1 was seen in the movie Men Who Stare at Goats, starring George Clooney. It can be taken on a plane, boat, or car, so users can safely stow it away without the self-defense weapon being noticed at work, school, shopping, or while traveling. So far, the product has received 5-star customer reviews and is now available online.



Now on sale at Amazon.com, Defender 1 Personal Defense & Safety Tool can also be found on The Defenders website at http://amzn.to/18UmN78



About The Defender Family of Self Defense Tools

The Defenders provides self-defense weapons for ordinary citizens, created by military veteran and Martial Arts Master Peter Brusso. Weapons such as the Defender 1 are inconspicuous and not regulated by law enforcement or security agencies. The organization’s website features a number of self-defense tools and an Online University for training people in proper self defense techniques. For more information, go to http://amzn.to/18UmN78