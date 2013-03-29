Unique Lifestyle and Weight Management Specialist Training Helps Trainers Boost Careers by Helping Clients with Weight Management Issues

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- From “The Biggest Loser” to every city in America, obesity is a growing epidemic among all age groups. To assist fitness trainers in working with clients on their weight management issues and goals, the National Exercise and Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) developed its Lifestyle and Weight Management Specialist online training.



Available at http://www.nestacertified.com/lifestyle-weight-management/, the unique lifestyle and weight management program helps trainers increase income opportunities while helping clients live healthier, better lives. With proven strategies for weight loss and stress management, the 100 percent online program is an ideal complement to any personal training or coaching business.



“Whether your clients need to increase their activity level, decrease their poor eating habits or work on managing their stress levels, this training will help you create happier, healthier long-term clients,” said John Spencer Ellis, founder of NESTA. “By combining the latest science in exercise and nutrition, the Lifestyle and Weight Management Specialist training bridges the gap in many traditional programs that lack a holistic focus on weight and stress management, giving you the ability to spark profound change in your clients’ lives.”



Topics in the NESTA Lifestyle and Weight Management training include:



- Healthy eating

- Assessing your clients

- Setting goals and rewards

- Tackling triggers

- Eating out

- Self-talk and reflection

- Healthy shopping strategies

- Recruiting support

- Dietary supplements and fad diets

- Balancing calories and activity levels

...And many more



“I became a NESTA Lifestyle and Weight Management Specialist because I wanted high-level skills and new career options,” said Joanne Kang of Houston who previously completed the online program.



About NESTA

Since 1992, National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) has been a leader in innovative solutions for fitness, nutrition and wellness professionals, as well as club owners. Founded by John Spencer Ellis, NESTA now has more than 55,000 members in 55 countries, and it is one of the largest fitness associations in the world, and the fastest growing association of its kind in the United States. For more information on NESTA’s online Lifestyle and Weight Management Specialist training, please visit http://www.nestacertified.com/lifestyle-weight-management/.