Unique Listing Site for Property, Professional Services and Possessions

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LetBig.com is an online classifieds community that allows visitors, individuals, businesses or companies to place an advert for possessions, properties or professional services to let or rent. Property Listings constitute Flats, Houses, Office Spaces, Parking Spaces, Gardens, Allotments, Holiday Properties, etc. When it comes to Professional Services, the listings are broadly classified under numerous categories such as Accounting, Computers, Education, Entertainment, Telecom, Travel & Holidays and many more.



People can also find listings with regards to Private Possessions such as Boats, Cars, Bikes, Computers, DVDs, Baby stuff, Furniture and everything else that they want to let or rent. The users have to be above 18 in order to post their listings. They have to choose the right category for posting and use the nearest geographical location especially when it comes to property listings. In order to avoid confusion, the site does not allow multiple categories for the same product or service. The users are also not allowed to post duplicate ads in a single category. Individuals can post only one ad per item or service.



Details with regards to the posting rules are mentioned within the site. All those who are interested in posting can go through the site and refer to the posting rules for more information. Users must follow some basic rules such as not including their contact details, website details, phone numbers, email addresses, etc. on the title or description fields of the ads, as all communications is requested to be done via the LetBig.com member messaging system. LetBig.com is a local site and users will always find it clean and friendly without any offensive content as all listings are moderated. All those items or services that are prohibited by the laws in UK and the Republic of Ireland are not allowed to be advertised in this site.



Adult only items, Alcohol, Botox, Animals or Animal Parts, Counterfeit, Trademarked Items and Replicas, Drugs, Online Accounts, Domain Names, Firearms, Tobacco, Weapons, etc. are some of the items that are prohibited. Users may visit the site and check if their products or service can be advertised or not. And after confirmation, users can post their ads in the listings of their choice or categories that best suit the product or service. All the items that are prohibited under law are mentioned here in this site so that users can save their time searching for the information elsewhere.



The users may sometimes feel that their ad is taking a little longer to get posted. One of the main reasons for such delay is that the ad has to go through a moderation process before it appears online but LetBig aim for same day approval. The ad will not be authorised or it will be removed if it breaches the posting rules or the terms and conditions laid by LetBig.com. Every ad will expire after 30 days and users have to post a fresh ad.



So, those who want to let or rent unused items at home, or those who want to market their services or products, will find this site very useful and interesting. It is unique and allows people to earn revenue from letting their property, private possessions or professional services, rather than selling or buying.



For more about their various listings you can visit their website http://www.LetBig.com



About LetBig.com

LetBig, http://www.LetBig.com based at London, United Kingdom was launched in August 2013. It is a site that provides listings formats for individuals and companies to rent or let properties, professional services and personal possessions. Anybody interested can post their listings for free with pictures or images for a period of 30 days. The site is free of advertisements and other promotional clutter. Visitors can stay focused and find what they are looking for easily.



Media Contact

LetBig.com

Address: 86-90 Paul Street, London, United Kingdom EC2A 4NE

Email: letbig@letbig.com

Website: www.letbig.com