Unique Marketing & Business Solution Launched for Elegant Entrepreneurs

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Roche de Losa Long is the owner and main designer of The Webbing Planner. Though the company has just been established, her journey as a designer is decades old, and her creative reputation is impeccable. Her energetic passion for designing anything and everything in the internet and business world, eventually transformed into an online venture- The Webbing Planner.



The Webbing Planner targets new entrepreneurs needing elegant branding or companies needing a professional facelift. Their solutions are a must-have for the image-hungry unknowns and power-driven start-ups. They not only create out-of-the-box ideas or big impact promos, but they do it in style. The company is small, but the team is passion-driven and their ideas are ingeniously creative and vividly vibrant. The company’s aim is to position itself as a global leader in redesigning the traditional realm of branding, marketing and the world wide web.



The Webbing Planner is a one-stop online shop: an artistic design studio, an affordable printing service, and an imaginative marketing campaign builder. The website is where you can get all your business needs, basic or otherwise. They offer various services such as branding, website design, logo design, postcard design, business card design, brochure design, poster / flyer design, invitation design, packaging and label design. They offer online marketing as well, like banner ads, social media and SEO. The also sell promotional products for businesses, product photography services, and printing of marketing materials. Aside from having so many creative services to choose from, The Webbing Planner boasts of giving their customers stylish solutions, affordable prices and a personalized service.



To know more information about The Webbing Planner and the services that they are offering, visit their website at http://webbingplanner.com. For more information, email Ms. Long at info@webbingplanner.com.