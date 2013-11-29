Unique & Memorable Christmas Gift for Dad - Great Christmas Gift Idea

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Looking for that perfect Christmas gift for dad who has everything can be challenging. If you find yourself wondering what your dad, husband or son would like to see under the tree this year, look no further. Rather than the same old tools, electronics and sweets, perhaps, something that evokes sweet memories of home and nostalgia might be something for a change. Legacy House Art is offering a special line of unique city typography art posters. These posters make a cool Christmas gift for Dad, as they can be from the city where he was from, the city where he was borned, lived and visited and loved.



Each poster can be customized with any city from around the globe. Special places from that city or special phrases and words can be added to make that wall art personalized and unique. These unique gifts for dad can bring lasting memories and the receiver will truly appreciate the special thought put into the christmas present. Every time they see the art, they will think of the deep connection they have with the special place. View an example of this exquisite art here:http://www.Etsy.com/Shop/LegacyHouseArt



And if you’re looking to keep your holiday spending in check, rest assured this kind of Christmas gift for dad, each cost $50 or less. How's that for a merry Christmas?



To learn more about the fine art offered by Legacy House Art and peruse their collections, visit their Etsy store at http://www.Etsy.com/Shop/LegacyHouseArt



About LegacyHouseArt

LegacyHouseArt offers Typography art, subway roll or bus roll art with modern vintage sophistication. Neo-classical maps, animal art posters and canvases. Gorgeous typography art at great prices!



Contact:

Hellen Chern

Legacy House Art

Email: LegacyHouseArt@gmail.com

Location: Melbourne, Florida

Website: http://www.Etsy.com/Shop/LegacyHouseArt