Unique New Memoir Depicts Author's Attempt to Recapture Childhood Magic; by Spending Thirty Days in Disneyland.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Since Walt lowered the drawbridge to the Sleeping Beauty Castle on July 17th 1955, millions of people each year have flooded to Disneyland to escape reality and visit the happiest place on Earth. However, when Matt Ferrell clicked through the Magic Kingdom’s turnstile in September 2008 he had a very different month-long mission in mind – to recapture and continue living that ‘feeling’ everyone cherished as a child.



Ferrell’s unique experience is chronicled and depicted in his new book, ‘Thirty Days in the Kingdom’.



Synopsis:



For author Matt Ferrell, it's not always pixie dust and flying elephants as he tackles a month at a certain amusement park in Anaheim, California. In Thirty Days in the Kingdom, he relays his day-to-day experiences beginning on September 1, 2008, and continuing each day for the rest of the month. Following an inner urge to relive his childhood, Ferrell experiences the sights, sounds, rides, crowds, food, music, shows, characters, and more at this popular theme park.



Sharing his observations and insights while surrounded by "guests" having fun, Thirty Days in the Kingdom provides a unique look at the culture, patrons, and "cast members" of this much-visited tourist attraction. Among oversized strollers and churro-hungry guests hurrying to wait in the next line, Ferrell finds his happy place, and he discovers that somewhere between childhood memories, Neverland, and middle-aged realities that his dreams just might possibly come true.



As the author explains, he had an increasing urge to rediscover the fountain of youth.



“My bold goal was to find that ‘feeling’ you have as a child and make it stick. Throughout the thirty days I experienced all of Disneyland, the rides, the food, the parades. Every day is on a different subject. During the time I tried to keep my life outside the park akin to being on one of those Fantasyland rides, and soaking in the now all around,” says Ferrell.



Continuing, “It's written as a diary/series of essays that appeal to readers who enjoy short humorous subjects. It's part travel guide/ part memoir/ and some have even said part self-help book. Walt Disney used to speak of a special ‘spot’ deep within each one of us, free from prejudice and hate. Hopefully, a reader would connect with that spot while reading and feel free to once again believe in their dreams.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“A must for Disney fans like me. It brought back childhood memories, as well as Adult ones from my now perspective of being a parent. Disney parks are one of the few places that I can always find the kid in me. Reading this book was like taking a trip to the park without leaving my house, and I did not need an E ticket to do it!” says Anthony Gruppuso.



Sheri K. Vaughan was equally as impressed, adding, “I just returned from a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth and was missing it terribly. Then a friend told me about this book he was reading about Disneyland. I love it! It made me feel like I was back there, riding all the rides, walking down Main St., even eating in the restaurants. This book really covers it all and actually cheered me up.”



About Matt Ferrell

Matt Ferrell is an author, artist, and performer living in Long Island City, NY. In the nineties he toured the world with productions of HAIR, The Rocky Horror Show, and has performed for Disney Cruise Line and Universal Studios among others. He now works primarily as a commercial actor and behind the scenes at Radio City Music Hall.