Unique OpenCart to PrestaShop Migration Opportunities with Cart2Cart

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Cart2Cart - an automated shopping cart migration service announced the easiest way for OpenCart to PrestaShop migration with 100% uptime.



Distinguishing the major priorities, Cart2Cart Team works hard to satisfy most demanding clients, and to make the migration process even simpler. Every new release of the service provides unique opportunities for e-merchants those decided to transfer data from one shopping cart to another securely. One of the biggest benefits of Cart2Cart is that it’s totally automated. It means no additional software or outsource programmers are needed. This feature opens the door to merchants without special development skills to perform OpenCart to PrestaShop migration.



Simplicity is the Ultimate Sophistication. OpenCart to PrestaShop



OpenCart and PrestaShop are powerful solutions for e-commerce. Both platforms have a huge arsenal of features to help store owners to sell successfully products online. However, there are cases when shopping cart doesn’t suit certain needs. It may be limited store growth or the lack of third-party extensions. According to these situations many e-merchants decide to migrate data from one shopping cart to another, for example, from OpenCart to PrestaShop.



Cart2Cart implemented the opportunity to move data without headache. The whole procedure is safe and sound. You need to go through the simple Migration Wizard and enjoy the desirable platform. OpenCart to PrestaShop migration includes such data:

- Products



product images, product extra fields, product attributes

- Categories



category images

- Customers



customer shipping address, customer billing address

- Orders



order statuses, order products



Among additional options is an opportunity to move currencies, manufacturers, manufacturer images and taxes. So, Cart2Cart allows to transfer all the necessary information to a new store.



The Key Option: SEO Migration



The main issue that stops many e-merchants from moving to a new platform is a fear to lost ranks in search engines. Cart2Cart Team clearly understands the importance of SEO, and that is why service provides SEO Migration. Benefits of this option:



- automated transfer of links

- increased search engine ranking

- optimized store management after migration procedure.



Your newly established store won’t sink in Google. Cart2Cart will keep all the links in safety and will do it absolutely automatically. Now nothing can limit your on the way to improvement.



It’s worth to say about many other available mitigation options, such as:



- Preserve order IDs on Target Store

- Preserve product IDs on Target Store

- Strip HTML from category and product names, descriptions

- Transfer images in product descriptions to your Target Store



Helping Hand: Support Service Packages



In some cases e-merchants don’t have enough time to perform migration on their own. For that reason, Cart2Cart designed several Support Service Packages to give a helping hand. Different prices and conditions allow to choose the package that suits your needs best. Purchase one of them and Cart2Cart tech engineers will perform migration. You can lie under the sun while you store is migrating. In the end, you will be informed via email about your successful OpenCart to PrestaShop migration.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated shopping cart migration service that gives an opportunity to move from one shopping cart to another. More than 4 years of experience and over 11 000 successful data transfers made Cart2Cart a world leading migration service. From now on, migration for e-merchants is as simple as a game.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

support@shopping-cart-migration.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com