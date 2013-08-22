Unique Personalised Gifts for Family, Friends, Children and the Corporate World

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- This press release from Joyful Gifts heralds their entry on the international scene as an online personalised gifts store par excellence. This family run partnership launched their website with the specific intention of offering a seamless variety of personalised quality gifts to diverse sessions of the society. As part of their commitment to charity, they have pledged to donate 20% of their revenue to CLIC Sargent to support their efforts on helping young people and especially children in their fight against cancer.



The personalised gifts syndrome is now fast overtaking the personal and commercial world. Most people have come to recognize that a personalised gift means much more in terms of appreciation and remembrance, and can remain a cherished possession of the beneficiary for a lifetime. Joyful Gifts have spent long hours putting together such a fine collection of personalised gifts, each one a treasure on its own.



Each gift you buy from Joyful Gifts is extraordinary to say the least, and for special occasions like Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, Mothers and Fathers Day, where else would you turn to get those lovely souvenirs with a personal message that you can hardly find in any other gift shop. A personalised gift with an exclusive message shows how much you care, and never fails to make a deep impression on the receiver or evoke his true happiness. A photo mug or photo gifts always show your loved one the time and effort you spent to make them happy.



You need not restrict personalised gifts only to family and friends. Today, the corporate world is a very potent customer for these goods that they want delivered to their business associates on important dates. Today, personalised gifts help the corporate to advertise their brand and keep their present and potential clients happy. Joyful gifts offer printing of company details on various gift items like mugs, tote bags, mouse mats, pens and the like, to help with advertising for both present and future.



Another great contribution from Joyful gifts is their personalised gifts for children on Christmas and their birthdays. Imagine the joy and bliss your child will experience when he/she gets their Christmas gift along with a personal letter from Santa. Joyful Gifts prepare these creative and personalised Santa letters with your child’s name, referring to the gift they had aspired for and letting them know that he would visit them shortly. For Valentine’s Day, they offer personalised engraved heart lockets to tell your loved ones how much you care. Personalising your gift or jewelry with a personal message on the wrapper of their personalised chocolates takes it to another level altogether. However, there are always maximum number of characters and lines that they can print on personalised gifts. On receiving early information, Joyful gifts will make sure that you get a thoughtful, meaningful and a special message on the gifts.



About Joyful Gifts

Started as a family-run business and operating from Croydon, South London this company, specializing in personalised gifts for family, friends, businesses, the corporate world, and especially for children has painstakingly put together a fantastic collection of unique gifts for any occasion and for all seasons. They excel in offering good advice for quality gifts at great prices. For more information contact: info@joyfulgifts.co.uk



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Paul Mason

Company Name: Joyful Gifts

Address: 4 Albert Terrace Dartnell Rd,

London CR0 6JA

Voice Phone Number: 07941 863 746

Email Address: info@joyfulgifts.co.uk

Website URL: http://www.joyfulgifts.co.uk