Minneapolis, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2013 -- The best-selling books of 2012 were, perhaps unsurprisingly, the two trilogies Fifty Shades of Grey and The Hunger Games.



However, the publishing community were more impressed with the number of interesting one-off novels to make the list. The inclusion of these novels creates a sense of hope for all aspiring authors as it shows that the US and British public are not always swayed by mass-marketing and populist topics but are still seeking out unique and provocative reads in droves.



Number eleven on the list was by SJ Watson, entitled Before I Go to Sleep. Dubbed as a psychological thriller, Before I Go to Sleep tells the story of a woman with a unique form of amnesia – every time she goes to sleep her memory of the previous day is erased. The film rights to the book have been purchased and will be directed by Ridley Scott, while Nicole Kidman is rumoured to star. Over half a million copies of the book have been sold to date, with almost half that figure being made up through ebook sales. First-time author Watson claims that positive reviews of pre-release copies on Amazon helped sales enormously. He is quoted as having said; “I'm now doing some teaching and often people ask should they try independent self-publishing or stick with the traditional route? I tell them 'just write the best book you can”.



About Mark Levine Minnesota blog

Self-publishing is a route many contemporary authors are heading down. The Mark Levine Minnesota profile is one of many sites aspiring authors can visit for advice and practical help as they begin the process of self-publishing. The Mark Levine Minnesota blog focuses on topical industry news, while his company, Hillcrest Media Group Inc, have over fifteen hundred authors on the books and longstanding connections with ebook publishers, chain coffee houses and more. Contacts and experience play a key role in drumming up interest in new novels and publications. Mark Levine Minnesota Amazon connections are strong, and advice can be given on how best to promote first novels without the help of large publishing houses. A Mark Levine Minnesota biography can be self-published, printed, distributed and marketed through Hillcrest, as well as being converted for ereaders. Levine himself is s successful self-published author of two novels and a guide to self-publishing.



