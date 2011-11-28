Unique Shower Curtains Added to Haven Designs Website

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2011 -- The Haven Designs affiliate website is now showcasing thousands of what they consider to be unique shower curtains in their product lineup. Among the listings, site visitors will find kids shower curtains, fabric shower curtains, vinyl and themed shower curtains, with everything from floral images, animal prints, and contemporary designs. The recently added webpage also has 11 articles that help readers choose, clean and decorate with shower curtains.



“Because of its compact size, the bathroom is one of the easiest rooms to redecorate… especially if you’re on a budget. Adding a unique shower curtain is almost like painting the walls, but without the mess and the smell,” said Sheri Davis Collins, owner of the Haven Designs website. “The shower curtain can change the mood and the feeling of a bathroom instantly. By replacing a kids shower curtain with a fabric one, and adding a few glass accessories, you can turn a children’s bathroom into an adult spa.”



Because of their ongoing partnership with a major online retailer, Haven Designs is able to provide a rotating inventory of unique shower curtains. Although the selection is sizable, Collins does present some suggestions for choosing the right shower curtain:



* Try a quilted look: Instead of going for a traditional floral scene, Collins suggests a quilted pattern for buyers who want a bathroom that has some country charm. “There are quilted shower curtains with farm scenes, roosters, and sunflowers. Couple that with some yellow accessories and it’ll take you back to summers in the country,” said Davis.



* Be a team player: Collins suggests that shower curtains can be changed according to the sports calendar. “During football season you can have a unique shower curtain representing your favorite team. When baseball rolls around, you can swap the shower curtain again. This is a great option for man cave bathrooms,” added Collins.



* Retro fit with shower curtains: Buyers looking for a more dramatic change may want to try a shower curtain with a retro design. Collins mentions bold blocks, swirls and connecting links as part of retro design make up.



To see which unique shower curtains Haven Designs is currently carrying, visit the site at (http://www.haven-designs-decorative-pillows.com/unique_shower_curtains.h class="extlink" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="unique shower curtains" href="http://www.haven-designs-decorative-pillows.com/unique_shower_curtains.html">unique shower curtains tml).



About Haven Designs

Haven Designs specializes in affordable gifts and houseware items that have a unique or vintage appeal. They carry unique shower curtains, decorative pillows, bedding sets, wallets, purses, embroidered items and cat themed gifts.