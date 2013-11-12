Unique Singapore Event Venue Opens Doors for Holiday Party Registration

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- The Studio announced on November 11, that it is officially opening its doors for private party and corporate event reservations for the upcoming holiday season. As Christmas and New Year's Eve draw closer, The Studio has positioned itself to accommodate special events and holiday parties for private groups as well as corporate gatherings.



Situated in a trendy district of Singapore, the lavishly designed interior is housed within a renovated shophouse that harkens back to Singapore's colourful history. With a full-service bar, tasteful catering options, and a vibrant sound system, the locale is an ideal setting for private parties of up to 80 persons.



The sleek decor deliberately juxtaposes high contrast black-and-white colour tones with the softer, traditional feel of period features from its original function as a shophouse, to give a contemporary-meets-classic ambiance. With exposed wood beams in the ceiling and other unique architectural features, The Studio stands out as a one-of-a-kind party venue in Singapore.



The venue, which is owned and run by Angelina Pradana, a graduate of NUS and a well-known budding entrepreneur in the city state, is positioned to serve clients who seek a private setting with Singaporean character, easily accessible by MRT, bus, taxi, or car. The party venue, located on North Bridge Rd, is conveniently positioned within walking distance of both Bugis and Lavender MRT stations.



Interested parties should contact Miss Pradana soon by phone or email to schedule a visit and secure a date for their event or function while spots are still available.



About The Studio event venue

The Studio provides a cosy and friendly space that is perfect for birthday parties, corporate events or networking nights. They have experience hosting and catering for: birthday parties, annual corporate events, team bonding, engagement parties, networking events, product launches, and baby showers.



Contact details:



The Studio

778 North Bridge Road,

Singapore 198746

+65 6396 6345

Website: http://thestudiobar.sg/Contact.html

Email: events@thestudiobar.sg