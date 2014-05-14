Unique Timber Pack Builder Launched

Stafford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- A leading timber merchants in the UK have today announced their service that offers customers and clients the ability to build their ideal bespoke Oak packs using an online interface. Those who need timber are able to specify which grade they need whilst also providing details about the thickness, volume and length of their order. This should be music to the ears of woodworkers, joiners and builders who previously had to waste a lot of time sifting through catalogues or browsing in relevant stores in an attempt to find the product they required. Thanks to this new innovation, tradespeople are now free to spend their day performing more fruitful endeavours.



The unique selling point of this new iWood Timber Pack Builder relates to the fact that different specifications can be used within the same bundle. While that obviously minimises waste, it also means customers get the best possible deal for their money. This is nothing new coming from iWood, and as they took the timber world by storm four years ago with their implementation of tools that allow woodworkers to apply for quotes and place orders online, we shouldn’t be too shocked to see them becoming market leaders once more. Indeed, director David Haddrell has been quoted as saying, “we’re pleased to yet again be the first in our industry to apply the latest technology to a traditional problem”.



Almost every member of the iWood team has over 25 years of experience in the timber industry, which is almost certainly why they achieve so many sales, and so much success. Customers can relax, safe in the knowledge that they’re in good hands when purchasing from this company, as every order receives expert attention. Regardless of their needs, the iWood team will always look thoroughly at any client requests, and if anything seems wrong, they’ll even get in touch to confirm the details. This is something rarely seen in the timber industry, and so is yet another reason why this firm is so popular.



Delivery times are around 10 to 12 days on most custom orders through the new system, and this is because each piece of timber needs to be individually cut to customer specifications. Even so, they aim to complete all orders as fast as possible.



So, to find out more about this new service, speak to the iWood team or place an order over the next couple of days, please do so by visiting their website (link above) or using the contact information listed below this paragraph.



For Media Info Contact:



enquiries@iwood.co.uk



or



Tel: 01889 279018

Fax: 01889 271196



iWood Timber Ltd

Unit 1C, Airfield Industrial Estate

Hixon

Stafford

ST18 0PF