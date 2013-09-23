Unique VirtueMart to PrestaShop Migration Opportunities with Cart2Cart

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Cart2Cart an automated shopping cart migration service presents a set of renewed VirtueMart to PrestaShop migration opportunities that will make data transfer faster and swifter.



Aiming to satisfy all customer’s business requirements Cart2Cart Team has developed a number of revolutionary features that considerably improve migration possibilities. Since Cart2Cart is an online service there is no need to download any software. Moreover, store owners don’t have to be tech savvy to perform successful VirtueMart to PrestaShop migration.



Reasons of VirtueMart to PrestaShop Migration



VirtueMart and PrestaShop are both powerful and robust e-Commerce solutions. However, there is one main difference. VirtueMart is a Joomla! CMS plugin, while Prestashop was initially built as shopping cart. That’s why PrestaShop offers more powerful set of e-Commerce features. One of the main beneficial sides is a possibility to manage several online stores from one back end.



Cart2Cart offers an opportunity to shift all data from VirtueMart to PrestaShop flawlessly and effortlessly. The whole process of data transfer will take only a few hours. All you have to do is to follow a straightforward Migration Wizard. The following entities can be migrated to PrestaShop store:



- Products (product categories, manufacturers, taxes, etc.);

- Customers (address, names, e-mails, etc.);

- Orders (order statuses, history, etc.).



Moreover, you will be able to expand migration opportunities with the help of additional options:



1. Clear current data on PrestaShop store before migration.

2. Preserve order IDs on PrestaShop store.

3. Strip HTML from category and product names and descriptions.

4. Migrate images and product descriptions to your PrestaShop store.



PrestaShop Multi-Store Migration



Since PrestaShop supports multi-store function, e-merchants are able to migrate several VirtueMart stores to multiple PrestaShop shops. It means store owners have a possibility to merge any number of osCommerce shops and use single PrestaShop admin panel to manage them. Main beneficial sides of this function include:



1. Posibility to manage products, orders, catalogs, etc. for different stores at once.

2. Merchants will be able to establish different templates, shipping and payment carriers per store.

3. Opportunity to have different domain names, which can be adapted to each country.

4. Set up different languages, currencies and prices for multiple stores.



Migrate Users from Joomla



Another new feature from Cart2Cart allows to migrate Joomla users to PrestaShop store. You will be able to transfer VirtueMart clients as a basic option and additionally choose Joomla users migration. But keep in mind, if you don't select VirtueMart customers for migration you won't be able to transfer Joomla users.



Full Assistance with Support Service Packages



In some cases store owners don’t have enough time to perform data migration. In order to satisfy needs of all e-merchants Cart2Cart Team has developed several Support Service packages to give a helping hand. Diverse conditions and prices allow to choose a package that will fulfill all demands. All Support Service Packages include:



- Migration of specified number of products (quantity depends on a package).

- Technical support.

- Migration assistance.

- Personal account manager.

- Pre migration validation.

- Possibility to preview demo migration results.

- Migration setup

- Migration results validation.

- Migration customization.



Pick one of Support Service Packages and you will get all mentioned benefits and even more.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart is an automated shopping cart migration service which allows store owners to migrate all data from one shopping cart to another in a precise and simple way. Currently service supports migration from and to 45+ shopping carts. More than 4 years on a market made Cart2Cart a world leading migration service.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@magneticone.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

http://www.shopping-cart-migration.com