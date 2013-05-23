Unique Wedding Gifts Couples Will Keep for a Lifetime

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- “I wanted to keep what’s most special to a couple in love in mind.” said Hellen Chern, owner of Legacy House Art. “A gift that’s all about them and their journey together seemed just right.” Chern was right. With her bus roll inspired typography art she has brought a vintage feel to new love with great success. The result is warm and romantic and personalized for anyone looking to give a memorable unique wedding gift for a special couple. It’s the perfect gift for an engagement, a wedding or a housewarming party.



Each typography art piece is dedicated to the couple in love. A specialty ordered item, this boxed canvas with the dimensions of 16" W X 24" H X1.25" D is splayed with about twelve to fifteen lines of words. Words that mean something very special to the couple. For instance, birth places of the bride and groom, places they have lived, the site of their first date or where they had their first kiss, their favorite places, foods, sayings and activities. Or for the gift giver that wants to get in on the creativity, wonderful words of blessings or an announcement of a spectacular trip with the inclusion of the name of the city the couple is bound for. The sky is literally the limit when thinking about all the special things that one could add to this incredibly personal gift.



For the extremely specialized piece, Legacy Home Art will make a larger version of this item. With this option this unique wedding gift would be perfect for a large room in the couple’s home. Each canvas is printed using high quality ink with ultra-saturated smooth colors. The canvas is stretched on a premium canvas framework like a box, so the canvas will remain smoothly stretched for a lifetime.



For more information on this item and other personalized wedding gifts and anniversary gifts, visit Legacy Home Art’s Etsy Store at https://www.etsy.com/listing/80328335/unique-personalized-wedding-gift?ref=shop_home_active



CONTACT: Hellen Chern

Email: LegacyHouseArt@gmail.com

Website: https://www.etsy.com/shop/legacyhouseart