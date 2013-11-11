Uniquely Designed Martingale Dog Collar from Collar Planet Makes Heads Turn

Sparta, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Collar Planet is a well-known online pet boutique offering a wide range of high-quality pet accessories, apparel and clothing. This online pet store provides elegant, fashionable and trendy martingale dog collar under a large collection, with African circle designs, animal print and much more.



All breed owners from across the country consider these unique designs of pet collars their favourite. Every single product listed on the online store of Collar Planet is said to be designer inspired and created with complete passion and love. Online shoppers are ensured good-quality spiked dog collars at reasonable and competitive prices.



The Collar Planet online pet boutique showcases Bumble Bee Martingale Dog Collar, Brushed Hearts Martingale Pet Dog Collar, Plaid Crystal and Spike Pet Dog Collar, Animal print Tropical Dazzler Jeweled 1 Row Dog Collar, Birthday Girl Rhinestone Pet Dog Bandana, American Cutie Adjustable Nylon Ribbon Pet Dog Collar and so on. In addition, a large variety of standard quality bling dog collars and related products are also offered to pet owners from across the globe.



Online shoppers can browse through the category of Nylon dog collars to select some comfortable pet accessories. All domestic orders are entitled to receive an exclusive free shipping facility from this online store. People can proudly gift their four-legged companions with the best presents, with the help of Collar Planet clothing and accessories.



The website says, “Many of our collars are made when ordered, which gives us the ability to offer such a large variety of styles, colors and sizes, there is processing time to have the collars made but our customers have found it is well worth the wait!”



The range of dog collars offered by Collar Planet is not just limited to nylon or martingale but also bow tie dog collar and LED dog collar. The majority of dog owners consider getting stylish, smart and trendy collars for their pets; for them, spiked leather dog collars are the perfect option.



Online shoppers can browse through categories like dog sports gear, apparel, sunglasses, collar charms, pet jewelry, costumes, holiday pet wear, cat collars, special events and themes items, pet furniture and much more at the Collar Planet online boutique.



To get more information about purchasing bow tie dog collar, visit http://www.collarplanetonline.com



About Collar Planet

Collar Planet is an online pet store committed to providing premium quality pet costumes, clothing, and apparel at reasonable prices. This online boutique carries a huge variety of unique and stylish dog/cat products.



Media Contact

Collar Planet

Tel: (888) 948-2345

Email: collarplanet@aol.com

URL: http://www.collarplanetonline.com