UniqueSurroundings.biz Relaunches With Focus on Vinyl

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2012 -- Those with a passion for design can often find the décor in most homes drab and unoriginal. Often for new and first time buyers, it’s the unique touches that turn a house into a home in the first place. So many of the traditional options have been explored to exhaustion, but a new design innovation is taking off.



Unique Surroundings has relaunched their website to focus solely on vinyl wall decorations. From lettering to logos, motifs and silhouettes, the range of products on offer are aimed at those with a keen artistic eye who are looking to customise their home with something both tasteful and striking.



Unique Surroundings now carries a draft of high quality imagery of the products and examples of vinyl decoration in situ to inspire and excite newcomers to the site.



The decorations are split into categories, from which consumers can choose to browse the many options available. From monograms and nature scenes to themes like home and family, Christian, vintage and simple vinyl wall lettering, the decorations have been designed to cater to all tastes and needs.



A personalized service can also be provided, with customizable vinyls in a wide variety of styles to carry a message chosen by the customer, who can use the purchase to personalize their own home with vinyl lettering or as a gift for loved ones and friends. A recent innovation by Unique Surroundings has been the photo wall vinyl, which places a photo of the customer’s choice at the center of a larger piece that can then be put on a wall to capture a memory, event or portrait.



The site also offers the opportunity to ‘shop by room’, to see suggestions of what vinyls might look great where, and add a touch of inspiration to the process. Vinyls for the bathroom, kitchen and entry-way are listed, and it’s easy to see how these can have corporate applications, with welcoming messages and inspirational comments.



“It may seem like a niche market at first,” said Peggy, their spokeswoman, “but it’s actually a rapidly burgeoning field, and something that’s sure to catch on among the savvy. In society today we put a real premium on originality, and there are few things more original than customised decorative designs.”



About Unique Surroundings

Unique Surroundings is a family owned and operated business established in 2008. Their passion for crafts and design allows them to stay up on the newest and hottest trends. They offer a wide variety of unique designs and take pride in offering the newest and most original designs on the market. All of their products are made in the USA with the highest quality vinyl. For more information please visit: http://www.uniquesurroundings.biz.