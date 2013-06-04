Unirider - Stagecoach Student Bus Pass - Affordable Unlimited Travel

Northampton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Stagecoach has been offering students Unirider, the value-for-money student bus pass and thousands of students have seen the benefits to the system. Its quick and easy to purchase the bus pass and offers unlimited travel.



ONE EASY PURCHASE means that weekly budgeting for bus tickets is no longer needed. You know how much it is going to cost up front, then the rest of your money is for you to spend on other essential items.



ONE EASY PURCHASE can also help contribute to reducing our paper usage as we only give you one credit card size ticket to last the duration of the period you have purchased the ticket for.



Unirider is available in most University areas where Stagecoach operates – to check if it’s valid for where you are studying check out the Student Bus Pass section.



Due to individual operating conditions, Unirider has different conditions and prices depending on your area so make sure you click on “View info” to get all of the details you need before purchasing.



About Stagecoach UK Bus

Stagecoach UK Bus is part of the Stagecoach Group and is one of the largest bus operators in the UK, operating express and local bus services across the country, as well as a comprehensive network of intercity operations under the megabus.com brand.



Stagecoach Midlands,

MIDLANDS.ENQUIRIES@STAGECOACHBUS.COM

Main Road,

Far Cotton,

Northampton,

NN4 8ES

http://www.unibuspass.com