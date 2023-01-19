Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- Certain directors of Unisys Corporation are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: UIS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Unisys Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: UIS stocks, concerns whether certain Unisys directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated, that accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance, that in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting, and that as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



