Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Unit 4 Agresso N.V. - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Unit 4 Agresso N.V. - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Unit 4 Agresso N.V."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "Unit 4 Agresso N.V." along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "Unit 4 Agresso N.V."

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

Unit 4 Agresso N.V. (UNIT 4) is a business management software and internet and security solutions provider based in the Netherlands. The company's product portfolio includes UNIT 4 Agresso, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution; UNIT 4 CODA Financials, a financial management solution; FinancialForce, a financial management system and UNIT4 Consolidation and Cash, a group reporting and consolidation solution. It also offers UNIT 4 business analytics performance management suite; UNIT 4 Accountancy for accountancy and payroll; and UNIT 4 Agresso Wholesale, an ERP system. In addition, Unit 4 also provides solutions such as business change architecture, enterprise resource planning, human resource management, financial management, business analytics, shared services, cloud solutions, financial audit solutions and environmental performance management. The company operates across Australia, Belgium, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Equatorial Guinea, Estonia, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Norway. UNIT 4 is headquartered in Sliedrecht, the Netherlands.



Companies Mentioned



Unit 4 Agresso N.V.



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