UNITE US Continues Their "ONE of US" Campaign to Share Stories of the Military Community

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Unite US announces the second release of the “ONE of US” campaign video series. The campaign is leveraging the power of social media to share short, but motivating 40 second videos of military members, veterans, and organizations. The purpose of the campaign is to bring awareness to the stories of military members and the great work conducted by support organizations.



Episode 2 will highlight US Army combat medic Nick Colgin. Colgin’s experiences in a combat zone motivated him to continue his service after the military through his business Right at Home of Western Massachusetts. Colgin’s business is an in-home care and assistance agency providing licensed, bonded, background-checked ,and trained caregivers to assist elderly and disabled adults in their home.



You can see the full video here: “One of US” campaign - Episode 2.



The campaign is currently scheduled for 8 episodes, and will showcase inspirational individuals and innovative organizations that support the military and veteran community. The goal is to continue to build awareness about the amazing work being performed by these organizations, and highlighting the impact the organization has on founders, Veterans, military families, and/or their communities.



Andrew Price, Unite US Co-Founder and Director of Outreach stated, “Nick’s video captures the spirit of the post 9/11 veteran. It’s Unite US’ duty to showcase Veterans like Nick who are applying the skills and values they acquired in the militaryto the civilian sector. There are thousands of other Veterans on Unite US with similar stories, and we look forward to connecting them to other service members and supporters as they make their way into the civilian sector.”



For more information, please contact Andrew Price at andrew@uniteus.com



About Unite US

Unite US is a hyper-local technology platform utilizing interactive mapping to connect the military community to much needed resources and opportunities. The Unite US digital eco-systems utilizes internal and external data to facilitate authentic connections between the military, families, and supporters to their local resources including: government, corporations, educators, services, businesses, and civilian supporters willing to lend assistance. The technology is anchored by Unite US’ robust community and network care management software: used by organizations to help accomplish their mission, provide their services, manage workflows, outreach, and communication. Founded by 3 members of the United States Armed Forces and an avid military supporter, Unite US is designed to help veterans and their families make sense of the resources available to them; ultimately uniting all entities under one platform.