Unitech Copy Offering Summer Color Copies Special

East Meadow, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Web-based color copy Unitech Copy Inc. is offering special summer pricing on color copies and other online printing services.



Founded and run by Unitech Copy, the online best value copy center uses quality Xerox equipment to produce high-quality copies on long print runs, making it possible to offer value summer pricing. During the summer months, many businesses are preparing for seasonal marketing campaigns and other endeavors that require hefty print runs to complete. Special summer pricing makes printing services more accessible to businesses printing in bulk.



Alternate color copy prices as part of the sale cover orders of single-sided, double-sided, and folded copies. Print orders with special summer pricing include free price quotes and free shipping to the United States. All copies are done in full color to the specifications of the client, in a pre-specified, flat rate quantity.



In addition to specials on color copies, AmericanColorCopies.com is offering special pricing on other popular print projects. These include black and white copies, coil books, newsletters, business cards, postcards, envelopes, and multi-page booklets. Demand for newsletters and business cards are high as businesses spend the summer converting new clients. Postcards and envelopes remain a year-round staple, and are included in the special pricing accordingly.



To learn more about AmericanColorCopies.com and their special summer pricing on color copies, visit them online at http://www.americancolorcopies.com/. Alternatively, call the Unitech Copy customer service office located in New York at 1-800-423-COPY, open between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.



About Unitech Copy Inc

AmericanColorCopies.com works hard to provide individuals and businesses with the print copy solutions that they need. With a focus on excellent customer service and a team of qualified print specialists standing by, we believe in quality print solutions that meet your diverse needs. Our sophisticated printing equipment ensures that every project leaves our facility in the highest quality possible.