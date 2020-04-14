UNITED AGAINST BULLIES, an Anti-Bullying Campaign Focusing on Making Schools Bully-Free

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Manu Dhaumya, a local influencer and founder of United Against Bullies, an anti-bullying campaign, is actively involved in changing the attitude of children and the educational institutions towards bullying. One out of five young students are victims of bullying in schools and educational institutions in the UK. A majority of these students go into mental depression also leading to suicidal thoughts. From verbal bullying to cyber bullying, racial abuse to abuse related to appearance, there are many ways victims are bullied. And it can take a toll over the mental health of the sufferers.



Manu Dhaumya's award winning anti-bullying campaign has brought many such stories to light from across the country. Manu focuses on encouraging the kids to change their attitude towards bullying and bringing in a sense of selflessness in their behavior. It is not an easy task to change the mindsets of these teenagers who are totally different from each other with different upbringing and different societal statuses. From being fun to becoming a pandemic, bullying has transformed a great deal in the most negative way.



Manu Dhaumya's sheer dedication and hard work combined with the efforts of volunteers; there is but a ray of hope to eradicate bullying across all the schools in the country. The campaign has garnered immense accolades, awards and recognition including the Mayors Award and Roll of Honour by Wokingham Council in Sep 2019, Inspiration Award from Reading Council in June 2019 and several other nominations.



United against Bullies was started in 2014 by Manu Dhaumya from Reading, England. This non-profit organization was established to raise awareness about bullying in schools. The team also consists of volunteers who are committed to helping the sufferers and participate in different fund raising events to help the cause.



