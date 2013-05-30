United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q3 2013 - New Market Study Published

New Country Reports market report from Business Monitor International: "United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Our baseline scenario sees relatively solid growth over the coming quarters, with real GDP forecast to expand 3.3% and 3.8% in 2013 and 2014, respectively.
The outlook for Dubai has become slightly more promising relative to that for Abu Dhabi, with the former benefitting from increased activity in the trade and tourism sectors, in addition to the beginnings of a recovery in the all-important real estate industry.
Credit growth to the private sector will remain anaemic through 2013 as commercial banks continue to increase provisioning against potential loan losses ahead of the 2014 'funding cliff'.
Major Forecast Changes
On the back of a stronger-than-expected recovery in Dubai's residential property sector, we have revised up our 2013 and 2014 average inflation forecasts, and now project the headline print coming in at 2.0% and 4.0% this year and next, respectively.
Key Risks To Outlook
Any attack by Islamist militants would result in a fundamental reappraisal of both the UAE, and the wider region's, risk profile.
A further uptick in tensions between the West and Iran could result in a deterioration in the UAE's sovereign risk profile given the close proximity and deep trade ties between the two countries.
