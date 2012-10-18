Recently published research from Global Markets Direct, "United Arab Emirates Diabetes Care Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Global Markets Direct's new report, "United Arab Emirates Diabetes Care Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018" provides key market data on the United Arab Emirates Diabetes Care Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within two market categories - Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by Global Markets Direct's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Diabetes Care Devices market categories - Glucose Monitoring and Insulin Delivery.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within two market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the two market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Arab Emirates Diabetes Care Devices market.
- Key players covered include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer HealthCare AG , LifeScan, Inc., Abbott Laboratories , Novo Nordisk A/S , Eli Lilly and Company and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the United Arab Emirates Diabetes Care Devices competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare AG, LifeScan, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ARKRAY, Inc., Terumo Corporation, BIONIME Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Nipro Corporation
