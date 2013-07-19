United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q3 2013 - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- With consumer and business sentiment appearing to have finally turned a corner, the outlook for household consumption and fixed investment in the UAE is particularly bright over the coming quarters. Our baseline scenario sees the UAE economy expanding 3.3% in real terms in 2013, and 3.8% in 2014. Despite the broadly favourable macro backdrop, we do not expect to see a significant acceleration in household consumption patterns this year, particularly given a still cautious outlook on the domestic banking sector.
Headline Industry Data
- In 2013, we expect total food consumption to increase by 5.3% in local currency terms. Over our fiveyear forecast period to 2017, we expect total food consumption to increase at a compound annual rate of 6.2%.
- Soft drinks volume sales are forecast to increase by 3.6% in 2013. To 2017, we forecast compound annual growth of 3.3%.
- Mass grocery retail sales are forecast to increase by 8.4 % in 2013 in local currency terms. To 2017, mass grocery retail sales are forecast to grow at a compound annual rate of 11.2%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends And Developments
Agthia's F&D Division Outperforms: UAE-based diversified food and drink firm Agthia, which is present across a number of industries including flour production, animal feed and soft drinks, recently reported results for the year to December 2012. Company-wide sales increased 16% year-on-year (y-o-y) to AED1.33bn (US$362.2mn). Sales in the consumer business division grew 26% y-o-y in 2012. From our point of view, this strong growth continues to highlight the fact that there are great growth opportunities in soft drinks and in the wider fast-moving consumer goods space.
SPAR International Launches In Gulf Region: In early 2013, SPAR International announced plans to launch in the Gulf region, aiming to have 30 stores in the region by the end of 2015. The retailer is partnering with Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society, a local retailer, for its Middle East entry and expansion. Abu Dhabi Cooperative Society will open Spar stores in the UAE under licence. The group will also have the option to sub-license Spar 'to suitable partners' in the wider Middle East and North Africa region.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Packaged Food in the United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- United States Food & Drink Report Q2 2013
- Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Bahrain Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- Dried Processed Food in the United Arab Emirates
- United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018