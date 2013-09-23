United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q4 2013 - New Study Released

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- The UAE is expected to continue to see strong growth in 2013, across all of its freight modes. The country is rapidly developing one of the world's top logistics markets through investments in ports, airports, rail and free trade zones. These are utilised by the country's air freight and logistics companies, which are becoming a familiar presence throughout the world, serving the globe from their UAE hubs.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Jebel Ali and Port Rashid total tonnage throughput growth forecast at 5.7% and to average 4.8% per annum to 2017.
- 2013 air freight tonnes through Dubai International Airport forecast to grow by 7.2% and to average 6.2% to 2017.
- The UAE's total trade real growth in 2013 forecast to be 6.8% and to average 5.7% over the medium term to 2017.
Key Industry Trends
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DWC Airport To Enjoy Strong Growth: BMI believes that Dubai World Central (DWC), the new Dubai airport (also known as Al-Maktoum International), will enjoy strong growth in cargo throughput similar to that seen at Dubai International over the past five years, (an average growth rate of 7.6% a year from 2008 to 2012, despite a 3.5% decline in 2011). Growth at the new airport will enjoy a boost in May 2014, the date recently given by Emirates SkyCargo for the transfer of its freighter fleet to the new facility.
Etihad Rail To Develop New Rail Terminal In Dubai Industrial City: UAE-based Etihad Rail has finalised a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Industrial City for the development of a rail terminal within the city, reports Journal of Commerce. Nasser Al Mansoori, CEO at Etihad Rail, and Abdulla Khalifa Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Industrial City, signed the deal.
Aramex's Net Profit Up 12% In Q213: UAE-based logistics company Aramex posted a 12% year-onyear (y-o-y) increase in net profit to US$19.7mn in Q213, compared with US$17.59mn in Q212. The rise was attributed to growth in the core Gulf and African markets. Aramex also registered a 9% y-o-y jump in revenue to US$230mn in Q213, compared with US$211.54mn in the same period a year before.
Key Risks To Outlook
Key risks to our outlook for the UAE's freight sector come from the continued sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone, a major trade partner, and the continued political unrest in the Middle East, though we do not believe significant disturbance will take place in the UAE.
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