Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- BMI View: UAE IT spending is expected to reach US$4.7bn in 2013, with BMI forecasting slower growth compared to 2012. Government spending and investment should help to support the IT market, with further opportunities in sectors such as education, healthcare, utilities, banking and telecoms. Cloud computing and business analytics are among enterprise IT investment growth areas.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$2.2bn in 2012 to US$2.4bn in 2013, +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification following stronger PC market growth in Q212.
Software Sales: US$764mn in 2012 to US$843mn in 2013, +10% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification and the UAE is one of the region's fastest growing enterprise resource planning (ERP) markets.
IT Services Sales: US$1.3bn in 2012 to US$1.4bn in 2013, +11% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification with managed services a lead growth area.
Risk/Reward Ratings: The UAE's score was 60.1 out of 100.0. The UAE remains in second spot in our latest regional RRR table, ahead of other MEA leaders such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The country ranked only fourth for its industry rewards, but its ranking was secured by a high country rewards score of 90.
Key Trends & Developments.
- The UAE IT market has received a buffeting from global economic headwinds but overall demand for IT products and services should continue to grow in 2013. However, the property price slump and financial upheavals are likely to continue to influence business and consumer caution. Abu Dhabi has been making most of the running in the wake of the Dubai financial crisis.
- Growth potential also exists in the less developed northern emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al- Qaywayn, Ras al-Khaimah and Fujairah. The emirates government has launched a major infrastructure investment programme in the northern emirates, which could generate significant opportunities for IT vendors, despite relatively small population sizes.
- One factor driving retail growth is a pick-up in the number of tourist visitors, which provided a boost to the all-important carry trade. An influx of tourists is expected to swell spending on consumer electronics goods such as ultrabooks and tablets. However, the possibility of the UAE joining sanctions against Iran could have an impact on PC re-exports.
