Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "United Arab Emirates Information Technology Report Q2 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- We downgraded our forecast for the UAE IT market over the next five years to 2018 to reflect the increasing downward pressure on PC sales, especially in the consumer segment where desktops and notebooks are being cannibalised by more mobile form factors such as smartphones and tablets. We expect investments in high capacity servers for data centres to be a key growth driver in the hardware division of the IT market. This will, in turn, boost value growth in the software and services sectors, with cloud-based services expected to grow rapidly during our forecast period. Meanwhile, the anticipated uptick in investments and visitors into the country in the run-up to 2020 World Trade Expo poses a significant upside risk to growth forecast. We expect government agencies and private companies, especially those in consumer-centric industries such as aviation, retail and hospitality, to invest in IT solutions to improve their operations and services in preparation for the 2020 Expo.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: AED8.16bn in 2013 to AED8.59bn in 2014, +5.2% in local currency terms. Investment in data centre facilities and enterprise products will offset stagnating growth of consumer products.
Software Sales: AED2.85bn in 2013 to AED3.26bn in 2014, +14.4% in local currency terms. The UAE is one of the region's fastest growing ERP markets as modernisation initiatives continue in an effort to increase international competitiveness.
IT Services Sales: AED4.74bn in 2013 to AED5.32bn in 2014, +12.3% in local currency terms. Managed services will be a leading growth area, with growth of cloud computing and real-time analytics accelerating.
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