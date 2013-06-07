United Arab Emirates Infrastructure Report Q2 2013 - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "United Arab Emirates Infrastructure Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- We maintain our forecast for 2013 construction industry real growth of 4.8% and see upside risks to our forecasts for 2013 and 2014, stemming from the buoyant activity we are witnessing in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Significant public spending, a growing tourism sector, increased direct foreign investment and an improved business environment are all driving activity in the construction sector.
However, we are now seeing a more moderated scale of future projects, in line with a more realistic demand picture. We believe this outlook will be supported by ongoing or re-started projects, rather than a stream of new construction contracts.
Factors driving construction industry growth:
- The commencement of construction of the long-delayed Louvre Abu Dhabi and the EPC tender launched in March 2013 for the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi indicate that stalled flagship projects are once again moving through the construction pipeline, reflecting the resumption of activity throughout the sector.
- The UAE is spending US$58bn on roads and bridges projects, the cost taken up by projects currently under way or in the planning phase. The significant figure - which is more than any other Gulf Cooperation Country (GCC) country - accounts for nearly half of the regional spend.
- The second phase of the US$11bn Etihad Railway Network - also part of the US$100bn GCC Railway Network - has entered the tendering phase. Construction is scheduled to start early 2013 and will provide a significant boost to the construction industry.
- Progress is being made on flagship multibillion dollar projects, such as the expansion of Dubai and Abu Dhabi international airports. These projects sustain industry activity, though they are also seeing delays and downsizings, such as those experienced at the Al Maktoom International Airport (Dubai).
- We continue to see increasing opportunities in the hospitality and tourism sectors. Tourism and tourismrelated projects provided a welcome source of value for the construction industry and wider economy in 2011. We expect this to continue through 2013 and beyond as the UAE, most notably Dubai and Abu Dhabi, position themselves as global business and tourism hubs. Major projects, such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Bluewaters Island project in Dubai and the Meydan Sobha City development in Dubai reflect attention to the area.
- Though the nuclear power project in Abu Dhabi has been plagued by project delays and cost inflation - the cost estimate has risen by a staggering US$10bn since its initial announcement, taking the total to US $30bn - we have seen significant steps forward during the second half of 2012. US$3bn worth of contracts to provide, convert and enrich uranium has been awarded, and a frame-work contract has been signed with Canada, enabling the latter to export its technology.
