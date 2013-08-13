Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Arab Emirates Infrastructure Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

We maintain our forecast for 2013 construction industry real growth of 4.8% and see upside

risks to our forecasts for 2013 and 2014, stemming from the buoyant activity we are witnessing in Dubai in

particular; and expecting Abu Dhabi to follow suit. This is despite a large revision in historical data by the

UAE authorities. Significant public spending, a growing tourism sector, increased direct foreign investment

and an improved business environment are all driving activity in the construction sector. However, we are

now seeing a moderated scale of future projects, in line with a more realistic demand picture. We believe

this outlook will be supported by ongoing or re-started projects, rather than a stream of new construction

contracts.

Factors driving construction industry growth:

? The commencement of construction of the long-delayed Louvre Abu Dhabi and the engineering,

procurement and construction (EPC) tender launched in March 2013 for the Zayed National Museum in

Abu Dhabi indicate that stalled flagship projects are once again moving through the construction pipeline,

reflecting the resumption of activity throughout the sector.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/138987/united-arab-emirates-infrastructure-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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