Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Arab Emirates Infrastructure Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
We maintain our forecast for 2013 construction industry real growth of 4.8% and see upside
risks to our forecasts for 2013 and 2014, stemming from the buoyant activity we are witnessing in Dubai in
particular; and expecting Abu Dhabi to follow suit. This is despite a large revision in historical data by the
UAE authorities. Significant public spending, a growing tourism sector, increased direct foreign investment
and an improved business environment are all driving activity in the construction sector. However, we are
now seeing a moderated scale of future projects, in line with a more realistic demand picture. We believe
this outlook will be supported by ongoing or re-started projects, rather than a stream of new construction
contracts.
Factors driving construction industry growth:
? The commencement of construction of the long-delayed Louvre Abu Dhabi and the engineering,
procurement and construction (EPC) tender launched in March 2013 for the Zayed National Museum in
Abu Dhabi indicate that stalled flagship projects are once again moving through the construction pipeline,
reflecting the resumption of activity throughout the sector.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/138987/united-arab-emirates-infrastructure-report-q3-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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