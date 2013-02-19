United Arab Emirates Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- United Arab Emirates Ophthalmic Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018, a new report which provides key market data on the United Arab Emirates Ophthalmic Devices market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within seven market categories – Intraocular Lens (IOL), Vision Care, Cataract Surgery Devices, Refractive Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Glaucoma Surgery Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on key recent developments.
Scope
- Market size and company share data for Ophthalmic Devices market categories – Intraocular Lens (IOL), Vision Care, Cataract Surgery Devices, Refractive Surgery Devices, Ophthalmic Diagnostic Equipment, Vitreo Retinal Surgery Devices and Glaucoma Surgery Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within seven market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the seven market categories.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United Arab Emirates Ophthalmic Devicesmarket.
- Key players covered include Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., Essilor International, Alcon, Inc., Hoya Corporation, CIBA Vision Corporation, Abbott Medical Optics, Inc., CooperVision, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated and Others.
Companies Mentioned
Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. Essilor International Alcon, Inc. Hoya Corporation CIBA Vision Corporation Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. CooperVision, Inc. Carl Zeiss AG Bausch & Lomb Incorporated Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Quantel Medical SA SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG Haag-Streit AG Lumenis Ltd. Topcon Corporation Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co KG Nidek Co., Ltd. Heidelberg Engineering GmbH Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV New World Medical, Incorporated Molteno Ophthalmic Limited Tomey Corporation Ellex Medical Lasers Limited GEUDER AG
