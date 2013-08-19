Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Arab Emirates Petrochemicals Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The UAE petrochemicals industry is continuing on its drive towards increased capacity and

diversification, but BMI warns that it will have to deal with increasing competitive pressure on crucial

export markets, as China and India ramp up production and developed markets remain in the doldrums.

China will be the principal source of sales for the UAE petrochemicals industry in the long term, with

polyolefins consumption set to reach 60mn tonnes by 2020, almost double the level reached in 2012. As a

result, by the end of the decade the country could account for around 60% of Asian demand. However, the

ability of UAE producers to profit from that will depend on whether Chinese producers are able to take

advantage of low-cost coal resources as feedstock in coal-to-methanol production for use in the

petrochemicals chain. These resources have the ability to compete effectively against Middle Eastern

petrochemicals, but plant construction is more expensive and coal resources are located far from the main

markets within China. If the UAE is able to maintain the competitive cost of its olefins production, it will be

able to sustain its presence in Asia.



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