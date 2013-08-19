Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Arab Emirates Real Estate Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The UAE Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in

the context of an increasingly positive macroeconomic climate, which may well see the tide turning on a

market that has spent the last few years suffering from over-supply and the legacy of the property bubble.

With a focus on the three principal emirates of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the report covers market

performance in terms of rental rates and yields. It also examines how best to maximise returns in the

commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the

government-led growth on a market already characterised by oversupply and historically low rates. The key

potential growth areas driven by increasing activity on the part of international investors and the potential of

the domestic consumer market are also explored, with corporate growth strategies looking to the emirates

for expansionary opportunities.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139748/united-arab-emirates-real-estate-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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