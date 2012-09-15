United Arab Emirates Real Estate Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "United Arab Emirates Real Estate Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2012 -- The UAE Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments in the context of an increasingly positive macroeconomic perspective, which may well see the tide turning on a market which has spent the last four years suffering from over-supply; and the legacy of the property bubble.
With a focus on the three principal emirates of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, the report covers market performance in terms of rental rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market; while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the government-led growth on a market already characterised by oversupply and historically low rates. The key potential growth areas driven by increasing activity on the part of international investors and the potential of the domestic consumer market are also explored, with corporate growth strategies looking to the emirates for expansionary opportunities.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia's various real estate sectors are developing in different directions and at varying rates. The commercial market in general suffers from oversupply and is forecast to undergo limited growth in the short term; however, BMI believes that there is light at the end of the tunnel; that the market will reach its nadir over the course of 2012 and that positive sentiment growing around the sector (as evidenced by our newly collected data covering H112) will see its first few shoots rise above the surface, if the positive economic fundamentals remain on course.
Key Points
- Due to the emirates' relative stability over the course of the Arab Spring, tourism has received a real boost. As such we see a bright spot developing in related real estate projects.
- The macroeconomic outlook for the UAE has brightened considerably over the past several quarters, as the country's prolonged recovery from 2009's slump gradually gathers steam. BMI estimates real GDP expanded by 4.2% in 2011, which would mark the fastest pace of growth in five years. In addition to higher oil production, the economy is also benefiting from an uptick in the trade, tourism and services sectors.
- Deleveraging will remain a prominent theme well into 2013, as corporations continue to focus on repairing their balance sheets.
- Abu Dhabi will outperform Dubai over the coming years, given its large-scale investment plans targeting the infrastructure sector and ongoing concerns surrounding Dubai's lingering debt repayment schedule. Further tightening in international sanctions on Iran bodes poorly for Dubai's outlook, given its trade linkages with the Islamic Republic.
- A gradual softening of negative conditions that have blighted the UAE for the past four years underpins our forecast for construction growth of 5.2% between 2012 and 2016
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q4 2012
- United States Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- United Kingdom Real Estate Report Q3 2012
- United Arab Emirates Shipping Report Q4 2012
- United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- United Arab Emirates Shipping Report Q3 2012
- United Arab Emirates Commercial Banking Report Q3 2012
- United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016
- United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q4 2012
- United Arab Emirates Infrastructure Report Q3 2012