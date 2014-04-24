Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Arab Emirates Retail Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering
The UAE retail sector is forecast to continue to grow over the next few years, with strong
underlying economic growth, expatriate wealth and Dubai's growing importance as a fashion hub resulting
in a strong rise in household spending across all retail subsectors. We are particularly positive about the
growth prospects for clothing & footwear and food & non-alcoholic drinks; however, we expect by far the
highest proportion of the household budget to be spent on housing & utilities throughout our forecast
period. Food & non-alcoholic drinks and transport will also take substantial shares.
The new UAE retail report provides an extensive and comprehensive forecast of various retail indicators
including household spending and headline total spending across each retail subsector, household income
and employment forecasts, demographic forecasts and a detailed breakdown of household and per capita
spending across a large number of retail areas including food & drink, clothing & footwear, household
goods and a number of other subsectors.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/153192/united-arab-emirates-retail-report-q2-2014.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
###