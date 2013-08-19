Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Arab Emirates Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The UAE Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags short-term

concerns about the impact on the UAE's economic outlook of significant structural weaknesses.

The report examines how best to maximise returns in the UAE retail market while minimising investment

risk, and also explores the impact of a slowing export sector amid the broader global downturn on the Dubai

consumer in particular and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139749/united-arab-emirates-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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