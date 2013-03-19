United Arab Emirates Shipping Report Q2 2013: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The UAE will continue to dominate the Gulf region's shipping as it continues to invest heavily in its facilities. Not only has the massive Khalifa Port had a hugely successful opening in 2012, but the established behemoth, Jebel Ali, has announced plans for a new container terminal, helping it to keep ahead from the growing competition in the region. Even the smaller Sharjah terminals are performing well, with record growth in the first half of 2012. As such we project continued strong growth at the facilities, especially as the global economy looks set to continue its resurgence from the doldrums in 2013.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Jebel Ali and Port Rashid total tonnage throughput growth forecast at 5.7%, and to average 6.7% to 2017.
- Sharjah container throughput (KCT and SCT) is forecast to grow by 5.6% in 2013, averaging 4.6% over the medium term.
- Jebel Ali container throughput is forecast to grow by 8.3% in 2013. Through to 2017, we expect growth to average 4.8%.
- Total trade real growth is forecast at 7.0% in 2013 and to average 5.7% through to 2017.
Key Industry Trends
Jebel Ali To Match Technological Advancement
BMI believes that DP World's flagship port of Jebel Ali, the largest container-handling facility between Rotterdam and Singapore, will remain the premier port in the Middle East as its facilities are expanded to cope not only with growing demand but also technological developments in the container-shipping industry.
2013: A Year Of Expansion For DP World
Although 2012 was a year of divesting assets for DP World, 2013 is set to be a year of expansion for the company with its latest Brazil and UK container terminal projects to be realised and the firm's Turkey greenfield project expected to get underway.
World's Largest Containership Arrives At KCT
The UAE-based Khorfakkan Container Terminal (KCT) received the world's largest carrier, CMA CGM Marco Polo on January 6. The 16,020 TEU ship is the largest vessel ever handled by any port in the Middle East.
