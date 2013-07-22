United Arab Emirates Shipping Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "United Arab Emirates Shipping Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The UAE will continue to dominate the Gulf region's shipping sector as it continues to invest heavily in its facilities. Not only has the massive Khalifa Port had a hugely successful opening in 2012, but the established behemoth, Jebel Ali, has announced plans for a new container terminal, helping it to keep ahead from the growing competition in the region. Even the smaller Sharjah terminals are performing well, with record growth in 2012. As such we project continued strong growth at the facilities, especially as the global economy looks set to continue its resurgence from the doldrums in 2013.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 Jebel Ali and Port Rashid total tonnage throughput growth forecast at 5.7%, and to average 4.8% to 2017.
- Sharjah container throughput (KCT and SCT) is forecast to grow by 11.2% in 2013, averaging 6.2% over the medium term.
- Jebel Ali container throughput is forecast to grow by 5.1% in 2013. Through to 2017, we expect growth to average 5.8%.
- Total trade real growth is forecast at 7.0% in 2013 and to average 5.7% through to 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends
Another Record Year For Gulftainer: Gulftainer, the UAE-based container terminal operator, has announced its 2012 throughput results for its Sharjah and Khorfakkan Container Terminals (SCT & KCT), showing a huge jump in volumes. This growth at the two terminals is indicative of that enjoyed over the past decade; BMI believes it is testament to Gulftainer's investment in their development that they have achieved this growth in what is an increasingly contested region for container shipping terminals.
DP World Concludes Dredging Project: In April, UAE-based ports operator DP World concluded the biggest dredging programme at the Jebel Ali Port in 10 years. The dredging, which has deepened the draught, will allow the port to handle bigger vessels and added to the expansion work currently underway. Emirates Shipping Line To Collaborate With APL, OOCL: UAE-based freight company Emirates Shipping Line confirmed in March that it will enter into a partnership with Singapore's APL and Hong Kong's OOCL to launch its new China-India Express Service.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Freight Transport Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Autos Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Food & Drink Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Defence & Security Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Diagnostic Imaging Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Cardiovascular Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Orthopedic Devices Market Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018
- United Arab Emirates Dental Devices Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts to 2018