New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "United Arab Emirates Shipping Report Q3 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The UAE will continue to dominate the Gulf region's shipping sector as it continues to invest heavily in its facilities. Not only has the massive Khalifa Port had a hugely successful opening in 2012, and handled 1mn containers in 2013, but the established behemoth, Jebel Ali, has announced plans for a new container terminal, helping it to keep ahead from the growing competition in the region. Even the smaller Sharjah terminals are performing well, with record growth in recent years. As such we project continued strong growth at the facilities, especially as the global economy looks set to continue its resurgence from the doldrums in 2014.
Headline Industry Data
- Sharjah Terminals container throughput (KCT and SCT) is forecast to grow by 5.6% in 2014, averaging 4.8% over the medium term.
- Jebel Ali container throughput is forecast to grow by 3.0% in 2014. Through to 2018, we expect growth to average 3.9%.
- Total trade real growth is forecast at 7.2% in 2014 and to average 5.3% through to 2018.
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Key Industry Trends
T3 To Be Largest Semi-Automated Facility, Says DP World: DP World is hoping for its Jebel Ali Container Terminal 3 (T3) to be the world's largest semi-automated facility, according to the company's press release. The T3 is equipped with 19 automated quay cranes, 50 automated rail mounted gantry yard cranes and is 30% more carbon efficient as compared with the conventional terminal operation. It has a container capacity of 4mn TEUs which will take the total capacity of the port to 19mn TEUs.
Etihad Rail Collaborates With ADPC For Rail Terminal Facility: Port operator Abu Dhabi Ports Company (ADPC) has entered into an initial agreement with Etihad Rail to establish a terminal facility at Khalifa Port for bulk containers. In order to provide logistics companies alternative means of transportation, ADPC plans to connect its facilities such as Khalifa Industrial Zone in Abu Dhabi with the neighbouring Khalifa Port.
Gulftainer Reports Strong Growth In 2013: UAE-based container terminal operator Gulftainer increased its operations by 50% in 2013. The expansion was driven by a boost in investments in interests and operations outside the country. The company recorded 6mn TEUs of throughput at its terminals, strengthening Gulftainer's position as one of the leading operators in the Middle East.
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