Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of United Arab Emirates Telecommunications Report Q2 2014 market report to its offering

We retain a bullish value and subscriptions growth outlook for the UAE telecoms sector over

new forecast period, ending in 2018, on the back of strong economic growth and the expected surge in

visitor numbers in the run-up to the Dubai 2020 World Trade Expo. Meanwhile, the market is witnessing

the development of a wide range of advanced telecoms-related services, including m-government, mcommerce,

telecare, machine-to-machine (M2M) and smart cities. We expect these trends to spur operators

to step up their capital expenditure in mobile and fixed network infrastructure over the next few years as

they prepare their networks to cope with higher demand for various communication services, especially

data.

Key data

? The mobile market grew by 3.2% q-o-q in Q413 and 16% y-o-y in the 12 months December 2013.

? The fixed-line sector grew by 0.8% q-o-q in Q413 and 6% y-o-y in the 12 months to December 2013.

? The fixed broadband sector grew by 1.6% q-o-q in Q413 and 9.1% y-o-y in the 12 months to December

2013.

? Market average mobile ARPU fell by 9.9% y-o-y in FY13.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153193/united-arab-emirates-telecommunications-report-q2-2014.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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